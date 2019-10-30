Girl with bionic arm knows no bounds

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An 8-year-old Texas girl is making history.

Madeline Gardner is the youngest child in the United States to receive a bionic Hero Arm. The device is billed as the world's first multi-grip bionic arm, suitable for children as young as eight. When Mady flexes specific muscles, electrodes in the arm pick up tiny electrical signals which activate grip and movement.

Garner was born without a left arm below the elbow.

She now sports a sleek prosthetic that allows her to do all the things most girls her age take for granted.

Those activities include riding a bike, baking a cake, or even painting her nails.

"At first I was really scared to ride my bike with my arm and then it's a lot of fun, because I sit up straight and tall. And, so when I'm done, I can put my arm in the basket."

Mady's Hero Arm was custom-made by British company Open Bionics using technologies like 3D printing and 3D scanning.

The cost of the device is covered by healthcare systems in many western countries, including the UK, U.S. Germany and France