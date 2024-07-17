Girl, 14, found safe in Gwinnett County, 18-year-old charged with child molestation

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged with statutory rape and child molestation after being accused of bringing a 14-year-old North Carolina girl to Gwinnett County.

Kevin Carcamo-Garcia, 18, of Lilburn, was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on July 3 after the U.S. Marshals Service asked the Gwinnett County Police Department for help in locating the teen.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Carcamo-Garcia was in a relationship with the 14-year-old girl and took her to a Gwinnett County residence. Investigators say Carcamo-Garcia admitted to being in a relationship with the girl and to having taken her across state lines.

The 14-year-old girl was found safe and taken into the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. She was eventually reunited with her mother.

The case is being investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) and Gang Units. Police say Mosaic Georgia, a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of sexual violence, assisted in the search.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police tip line at 770-619-6655.