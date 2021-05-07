It’s easy to find 'inspiration' at vibrant Gibbs Gardens

Considering we present weekly segments on gardening, it should come as no surprise that we love visiting gardens here at Good Day Atlanta.

And what’s better than spending the morning at one beautifully manicured and vibrant garden? How about spending the morning at more than a dozen of them!

This morning, the Good Day feature team spent a few hours exploring the incredible Gibbs Gardens in Ball Ground, located about an hour north of Atlanta. Spread out over more than 300 acres, Gibbs Gardens is one of the largest residential estate gardens in the nation and is the creation of Jim Gibbs, who founded Gibbs Landscape Company.

Along with the European-style manor house, the property includes more than a dozen gardens total, including the famed Waterlily Gardens and Monet Bridge, the Japanese Gardens, and the brilliant Daffodil Gardens. The latest addition to the collection is the Inspiration Gardens, located on more than seven hillside acres and featuring plants including 200+ varieties of dwarf conifers.

Right now, Gibbs Gardens is open on Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (65 and older), and $10 for kids (ages 3 to 17). Bloom updates are posted on the Gibbs Gardens website, allowing guests to track the progress of their favorite flowers and plan their visits accordingly.

Of course, we took plenty of pictures during our morning visit to Gibbs Gardens (check them out on social media!), especially in the Inspiration Gardens — but you can also click the video player for a peek at our morning enjoying one of the most colorful places in North Georgia!

