Georgia's southern bog turtle among species at risk, lawsuit filed

The Brief Southern bog turtles, found in Georgia, are critically endangered with fewer than 2,000 remaining and only 14 viable habitats left across their range due to wetland loss and development. The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for delaying Endangered Species Act protections for the southern bog turtle and Virginia’s roughhead shiner, both at risk of extinction. The southeastern U.S., including Georgia, is a biodiversity hotspot , but habitat loss, pollution, and climate change threaten over 40% of freshwater species like fish and turtles.



The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit today against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, accusing the agency of delaying critical Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections for the southern bog turtle, a species found in Georgia, and the roughhead shiner, a fish native to Virginia.

Southern bog turtles, the smallest turtles in North America, have seen their southern population decline by 50% since 2000, with fewer than 2,000 remaining in the wild. These thumb-sized turtles are among the most endangered in the world and inhabit rare mountain wetlands, including areas Fannin, Rabun, Towns and Union counties in Georgia, according to Georgia Wildlife Resources Division.

Only 500 acres of mountain bog habitat remain across the southern range, which spans Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

"These tiny turtles are on the brink of extinction, and they need federal protection now," said Will Harlan, Southeast director at the Center for Biological Diversity. "They’ve spent 20 million years in the Appalachian Mountains, but we could lose them in our lifetime if the Fish and Wildlife Service doesn’t act soon."

In October 2022, the Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledged that southern bog turtles might warrant ESA protections following a petition from the Center. However, the agency has yet to make a final determination, missing a decision deadline set more than a year ago.

The bog turtles’ mountain wetlands are under threat from development and habitat loss, with many areas recently losing state and federal protections. Only 14 viable bog turtle habitats remain across the species’ range, heightening concerns for their survival.

Virginia's shiner also in danger

The lawsuit also highlights delays in federal action for the roughhead shiner, an olive-colored minnow native to Virginia’s upper James River watershed. The fish has faced threats from habitat loss and invasive species for decades and was first identified as potentially threatened 50 years ago. The Center petitioned for ESA protections for the shiner in 2022, but the Fish and Wildlife Service missed its March 2023 deadline to issue a decision.

Shiner (Credit: Derek Wheaton)

"Time is running out for both roughhead shiners and bog turtles, and the many threats they face are only getting worse," said Harlan. "They can’t wait any longer for urgently needed protections."

The southeastern United States, including Georgia, is a biodiversity hotspot for freshwater species like fish and turtles, yet more than 40% of these species face extinction due to habitat loss, pollution, poaching, invasive species, and climate change. Conservationists hope today’s lawsuit will prompt the federal government to take immediate action to protect these endangered species and their fragile habitats.