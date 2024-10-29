Expand / Collapse search

Georgia's Netherworld, Marshall House land on top 10 haunted lists

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 29, 2024
Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain and Marshall House in Savannah have made USA Today's top 10 lists for best haunted houses or attractions and hotels in America.

ATLANTA - Two of Georgia's spookiest locations have made it onto USA Today’s Top 10 Best Haunted Houses and Hotels in America lists, thanks to reader votes.

Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain secured the No. 3 spot on the list of top haunted attractions. Meanwhile, The Marshall House in Savannah earned the No. 3 ranking on the list of best haunted hotels.

Paul Milliken faces Netherworld's terrors

Since first opening in 1997, Netherworld Haunted House has gained a reputation for being one of the most innovative and terrifying attractions in the nation — and this morning Good Day's Paul Milliken spent a few hours finding out why!

Both locations initially made it into the top 20 lists, selected by an expert panel. Readers then cast their votes to determine the final rankings.

The top honors went to a haunted house in Fort Worth, Texas, and a haunted hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.