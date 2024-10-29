Georgia's Netherworld, Marshall House land on top 10 haunted lists

Two of Georgia's spookiest locations have made it onto USA Today’s Top 10 Best Haunted Houses and Hotels in America lists, thanks to reader votes.

Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain secured the No. 3 spot on the list of top haunted attractions. Meanwhile, The Marshall House in Savannah earned the No. 3 ranking on the list of best haunted hotels.

Both locations initially made it into the top 20 lists, selected by an expert panel. Readers then cast their votes to determine the final rankings.

The top honors went to a haunted house in Fort Worth, Texas, and a haunted hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.