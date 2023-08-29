Expand / Collapse search

Georgia's Democratic lawmakers report rise in threats

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Threats, pizzas, and more plague Democratic lawmakers

Several Democratic state senators are concerned about threats and harassing phone calls that they believe could be tied to the Trump indictment. The elected officials say they all started receiving pizza deliveries, harassing phone calls, and in one instance a physical threat.

Some of those senators say they even received random pizza deliveries.

They believe the recent surge in activity may be tied to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

They're now hoping law enforcement can figure out who is behind it all.

However, some of the senators involved are so frightened they don't want their names mentioned. 