Georgia's Democratic lawmakers report rise in threats
ATLANTA - A number of state democratic senators say they're concerned about a number of threats and harassing phone calls.
Some of those senators say they even received random pizza deliveries.
They believe the recent surge in activity may be tied to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
They're now hoping law enforcement can figure out who is behind it all.
However, some of the senators involved are so frightened they don't want their names mentioned.