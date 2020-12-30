Georgians worry about voter fraud while casting ballots in Senate runoff

Georgians are turning out in record numbers to cast their ballot in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs, but some standing in line at one Cobb County early voting location on Wednesday worry their vote won't count.

Cobb County resident Amy Mutter told FOX 5, "I do believe there was widespread voter fraud during the Presidential Election, especially in the state of Georgia."

This election has been like no other, with President Donald Trump refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, amid unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

A spokesman with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said they are investigating hundreds of cases of alleged election law violations and illegal voting from the 2020 Presidential Election. As Fulton County's early voting period drew to a close Wednesday, county officials reported more than 300,000 people had voted in-person or by absentee ballot.

Fulton County Commission Chair Rob Pitts called allegations of vote-rigging "nonsense" saying, "Our elections in Fulton County, Georgia are open, fair and transparent."

Also on Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Secretary of State's Office announced a joint investigation into Cobb County's absentee ballot process found no evidence of fraud.

"During the course of the audit, there were no fraudulent ballots identified," said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. "The results of the audit conducted by both the Secretary of State and the GBI indicated that the Cobb Board of Elections had a 99.99 percent accuracy rate in the absentee oath ballots we audited."

Despite such reassurances, some voters still expressed doubts about the security of vote by mail, opting instead to vote in-person.

"It definitely had an impact on why I decided to come out and vote in person for sure," said Cobb resident Stephen Bowser. "Because I just didn't want to be suspect or part of that process of being suspect."

