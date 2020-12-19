Georgians head to polls for first weekend of early voting in Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls for the first weekend of early voting in the state's two Senate runoffs.

It's just a little over two weeks out from Election Day, but the race is already red hot.

What's at stake on Jan. 5 is evident by the more than $400 million in spending and repeated visits from both parties' top dogs.

President-elect Joe Biden kicked off the week in Atlanta getting voters excited to place their votes for Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Voters line up for the first day of early voting outside of the High Museum polling station in Atlanta) (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

"It's time to stand up, take back our democracy, send these two men and we will change the lives of people in Georgia," Biden told the crowd.

Current Vice President Mike Pence followed close behind on his third trip to the state to rally for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

"We're fighting for free and fair elections and together we're fighting to hold the line in the United States Senate," Pence said.

More than 1.1 million Georgians have already cast their ballots, just a slightly slower rate than leading up to the general election in November.

But similar determination was seen at polling locations as voters braved long lines in rainy weather.

Republicans have a strong history of winning runoff elections in Georgia, but some analysts say young Democrats are more mobilized than before.

With control of the U.S. Senate hanging in the balance, polls continue to reveal razor-thin margins with a slight edge for the Republican incumbents.

