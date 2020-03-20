Georgians 60 and over to receive 120-day extension for driver's licenses, IDs

The state of Georgia is giving a 120-day extension for driver's license and identification card holders age 60 and older, the Department of Driver Services announced Friday, helping to limit exposure for those in the high-risk category when it comes to the coronavirus.

More than 36,000 Georgians who have their driver’s license or ID expiring by June 30, 2020, will automatically receive a special card with the extended expiration date on it through the mail. Notifications and more details will be mailed ahead of the cards.

"Commissioner Moore and his team are actively searching for ways to provide more services away from the centers to mitigate public health concerns, and I applaud them for identifying this solution for these citizens," Governor Brian P. Kemp was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News.

The extension does not include commercial drivers, non-citizens, and limited-term permit holders.

"DDS is taking every precaution to keep our customers and team members safe. However, if you do not have to visit in person, please do not come. Many services can be done from the comfort of your home or office via the DDS website or the free mobile app, DDS 2 Go," DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore was quoted in a release.

Earlier in the week, the DDS announced they are suspending all road tests due to coronavirus concerns.

The Department of Driver Services said drivers can still use their website or DDS 2 GO app for most licensing needs.

As of Friday, 13 people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31 and signed an executive order about businesses.

On Tuesday, the South Fulton City Council said they declared a state of emergency, implementing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for all residents, excluding people going to and from work, emergency personnel, essential city personnel, and people making deliveries.

Measures you can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials

