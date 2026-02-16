Gwinnett sheriff says ICE meeting with educators was 'constructive'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Sheriff Kebo Taylor says a recent meeting with a teachers’ union allowed both sides to share concerns in what he called a "constructive setting," after the group raised alarm about immigration enforcement activity.
What we know:
The Gwinnett County Association of Educators said it is seeing more empty seats in classrooms across the county because of a surge in ICE agents, according to the report.
The report said the meeting took place last Tuesday, following an open letter from the association urging Taylor to halt all cooperation with ICE.
What they're saying:
In a follow-up letter sent several days later, Taylor said the sheriff’s office remains committed to continued engagement with educators and stakeholders.