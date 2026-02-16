Gwinnett sheriff says ICE meeting with educators was 'constructive'

The Brief Gwinnett County Sheriff Kebo Taylor issued an update after meeting with a teachers’ union about ICE concerns. The union said it is seeing more empty seats in classrooms due to a surge in ICE agents, the report said. Taylor said the meeting allowed concerns to be shared in a "constructive setting" and promised continued engagement.



Gwinnett County Sheriff Kebo Taylor says a recent meeting with a teachers’ union allowed both sides to share concerns in what he called a "constructive setting," after the group raised alarm about immigration enforcement activity.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Association of Educators said it is seeing more empty seats in classrooms across the county because of a surge in ICE agents, according to the report.

The report said the meeting took place last Tuesday, following an open letter from the association urging Taylor to halt all cooperation with ICE.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gwinnett sheriff meets with teachers concerned about ICE agents' presence

What they're saying:

In a follow-up letter sent several days later, Taylor said the sheriff’s office remains committed to continued engagement with educators and stakeholders.