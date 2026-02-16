New federal funding for Georgia's drinking water infrastructure announced

article

The Brief U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced new federal funding for Georgia’s drinking water infrastructure. They said more than $67 million will be delivered through the bipartisan infrastructure law. The money is expected to remove lead pipes, modernize systems and expand access to safe drinking water statewide.



U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced new federal funding for Georgia’s drinking water infrastructure, saying more than $67 million will be delivered through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

What they're saying:

The senators said the funding will help remove lead pipes, modernize water systems and expand access to clean, safe drinking water statewide.

Both senators said the investment will protect public health and help ensure Georgia families have safe, reliable water, according to the report.