Georgia named 2nd worst state for robocalls, study finds

We all know how annoying robocalls can be, but a new report says that Georgia is one of the worst when it comes to uninvited callers.

New data from telecommunications company WhistleOut showed that Georgians received more than 3.3 billion robocalls in 2024.

That's about 307 calls per person - nearly one call every day.

The only state that saw more robocalls per person was Louisiana, which had 339 per person.

WhistleOut reports that the most common kinds of phone scams that Americans report are tech support scams, IRS scams, lottery scams, and vacation scams.

Last year, Georgians made close to 67,000 reports to the National Do Not Call Registry.

To keep your data safe, don't answer calls or texts from unrecognized numbers, don't give out personal information over the phone and don't get tricked by offers that seem too good to be true.

