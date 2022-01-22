Georgia warming centers: Where to find shelter during freezing temperatures

Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures.

Parts of metro Atlanta is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Atlanta

Warming centers in Atlanta are open through 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue. Transportation will be provided at 7:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Additional transport will be provided as needed.

Bartow County

Tabernacle Church in Cartersville is opening its foyer as a warming shelter for the nights of January 21 through January 23.

Food will also be provided for those in need of shelter.

Clayton County

Soy Events & Entertainment located at 6598 Tara Blvd. Suite B in Jonesboro will be open from Friday, January 21 through Saturday, January 22 at 6 p.m.

Food, water, and masks will be provided.

Douglas County

The community room located at 2083 Fairburn Road will open beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, January 21 through 7 a.m. January 22.

East Point

The Jefferson Park Recreation Center will be open for 24 hours at 1431 Norman Berry Drive. The City Annex building located at 3121 Norman Berry Drive will be open for 24 hours throughout the weekend.

Masks are required. East Point residents can call 404-761-2177 for transportation assistance.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is opening five warming stations from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

For more details, go to GwinnettOneStop.com

