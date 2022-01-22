Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:05 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Oglethorpe County, Greene County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 AM EST, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia warming centers: Where to find shelter during freezing temperatures

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated January 22, 2022 1:27AM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Friday night forecast

Parts of metro Atlanta under Winter Weather Advisory with a low of 28 for Atlanta Friday night.

ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures.

Parts of metro Atlanta is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

THREAT OF BLACK ICE, WINTRY MIX CONTINUES ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA

Atlanta

Warming centers in Atlanta are open through 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue. Transportation will be provided at 7:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Additional transport will be provided as needed.

Bartow County 

Tabernacle Church in Cartersville is opening its foyer as a warming shelter for the nights of January 21 through January 23. 

Food will also be provided for those in need of shelter.

Clayton County

Soy Events & Entertainment located at 6598 Tara Blvd. Suite B in Jonesboro will be open from Friday, January 21 through Saturday, January 22 at 6 p.m.

Food, water, and masks will be provided.

Douglas County 

The community room located at 2083 Fairburn Road will open beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, January 21 through 7 a.m. January 22.

East Point

The Jefferson Park Recreation Center will be open for 24 hours at 1431 Norman Berry Drive. The City Annex building located at 3121 Norman Berry Drive will be open for 24 hours throughout the weekend. 

Masks are required. East Point residents can call 404-761-2177 for transportation assistance.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is opening five warming stations from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

For more details, go to GwinnettOneStop.com or call 770.822.885

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE