Threat of black ice, wintry mix continues across north Georgia

Updated 11:49AM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Friday Midday Update

Winter weather impacts are possible through the late afternoon with the greatest concern for impacts in our far eastern counties.

There is a special weather statement for all of north Georgia until 3 p.m. Friday for light freezing drizzle which could cause patchy slick spots on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. 

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

In addition to the possibility of patchy ice, our far eastern counties could see some snow flurries this afternoon and evening. Whether this event verifies on the higher end or not, we are still only expecting minor and short-lived impacts. 

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

The moisture will quickly exit our area this evening and a second blast of cold and dry air will settle in overnight. 

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

This weekend will be cold and clear with our next best chance for rain returning Tuesday. 

