Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election results interactive county-by-county map.

Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff.

For FOX 5 viewers using a mobile device, use two fingers to work the map. You can toggle back and forth between the Senate Special Runoff (Loeffler vs Warnock) and the General Election Runoff (Perdue vs Ossoff).

