Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election results

Polls clost at 7 p.m. EST on January 5, 2021. Be sure to check back as results come in.

Georgia voters will decide the balance of power in Congress with a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections.

Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate. In that scenario, the Senate would be equally divided 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker for Democrats.

Democrats already secured a narrow House majority and the White House during November’s general election.

More than 3 million voters cast ballots before Election Day. That’s more than 60% of the nearly 5 million who voted in November’s presidential election.

Also included in the runoff election, incumbent Lauren McDonald Jr. (R) and Daniel Blackman (D) are running for Georgia Public Service Commission District 4.

