Changes to Georgia TV, film tax incentive adds extra hurdles for production companies

A tax incentive that brought so many film and TV productions to Georgia could vanish for smaller companies. A new proposal in the Georgia House would require companies to clear additional hurdles and pay more to qualify for an extra tax credit of 10%. Many smaller production companies fear they won’t be able to meet those requirements.

State Rep. Kasey Carpenter (R-Dist. 4) said he wants to streamline Georgia’s film tax credit "to make sure that it doesn’t expand so much that it doesn’t become a burden to taxpayers."

Right now, film and TV production companies get a tax break of 20% for doing business here in Georgia.

They get a 10% credit on top of that.

Carpenter introduced a bill that would require production companies to clear more hurdles to qualify for that extra 10% tax break.

"Nine options to choose from, and [we] ask you to fulfill four of them," Carpenter said.

Some of the new requirements would include a company must spend at least $30 million in Georgia. And a company must spend at least $1 million on a single production to qualify for the tax credit.

"It is a really bad proposal," said Tabitha Mason-Elliott, who chairs the National Board of Independent Commercial Producers and is a partner with the production company Bark Bark. "The bill as it’s proposed basically eliminates the mid-size and small companies."

Mason-Elliott’s company employs about 18 people. She says the new bill would hurt smaller production companies like hers that depend on the tax credit.

"It has become a way to grow our business, to keep our businesses local and inspire our clients to shoot more here," Mason-Elliott said. "Every project we film here employs either dozens or up to hundreds of people, depending on how big the project is."

She says placing more requirements on companies could kill jobs in Georgia’s film and TV industries.

"A lot of our companies will just be shooting elsewhere outside of Georgia," she said. "I think Georgia could lose a fair amount of money."

"I would argue that it does not. Over 75% of the indie films would qualify for this, so I disagree," Carpenter responded.

The Georgia Speaker of the House supports the bill. The house must clear the measure so it can cross over to the senate to stay alive.