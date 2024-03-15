Georgia Trump case: DA Willis, Judge McAfee could face opposition for reelection due to trial

How could Friday’s ruling affect Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as they try to hold onto their jobs? Both McAfee and Willis are up for reelection this year.

Judge McAfee’s ruling to let DA Willis stay on the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others could factor heavily in this year’s political campaign.

"That’s going to be a big election issue for the judge," said Phil Kent, a Republican strategist – and a panelist with FOX 5’s "The Georgia Gang."

Judge McAfee to be challenged for reelection

McAfee is up for reelection as a superior court judge in Fulton County. Right now, McAfee faces opposition from lawyer and talk show host Robert Patillo and Tiffani Johnson, a former staff attorney for a Fulton County judge.

"Politically, I think Judge McAfee is in serious political trouble. He could lose," Kent said. "My phone blew up with a lot of Republicans saying, ‘I’m not voting for this guy.’"

Tharon Johnson, a Democratic strategist, says McAfee could remain out unscathed from his decision. "I think that Judge McAfee comes out on this clean. Ultimately, I don’t think it hurts his candidacy to be reelected in Fulton County."

Fani WIllis' fight to be reelected

Willis, a Democrat, faces challenges for her job as district attorney from Christian Wise smith, also a Democrat, and Republican Courtney Kramer.

"She’s running against Democratic opponents who she’s faced before. She also has a Republican opponent in a very strongly democratic county like Fulton County," Johnson said.

Johnson says it’s too early to tell how the election will shake out. But he says, right now, the two incumbents remain heavy favorites. "They have tremendous name recognition; a lot of their opponents don’t have the recognition they have."