Georgia Trump case: What happens next after Fani Willis ruling in Fulton County?

Now that Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has reached a decision regarding the motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, all involved parties must determine their next steps.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, Willis has not issued a statement regarding that decision. It is widely anticipated that she will opt to remain on the case, thereby concluding Fulton County's employment of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. In such a scenario, Willis might consider hiring another special prosecutor if necessary. Judge McAfee did not give the district attorney a deadline to make a decision.

Willis must make a choice

Should she choose to stay on the case and let Wade go, there remains the possibility of the trial proceeding before the 2024 presidential election, which Willis had initially aimed for, with a proposed start date in early August.

Alternatively, if Willis elects to recuse herself and her office, the Georgia Prosecuting Attorney's Council would assume responsibility for appointing a new prosecutor. This could involve selecting another district attorney from Georgia or a solicitor general, an attorney within the council, or a retired prosecuting attorney. However, this process would inevitably take time, and it's widely speculated that it might signal the end of the case.

Decision to appeal

Either party retains the option to file an appeal of the decision.

Former President Trump's attorney, Steve Sadow, has already expressed dissatisfaction with McAfee's ruling, stating that the court did not appropriately address the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade. Sadow also indicated that they would explore all legal options available to continue fighting against the prosecution of the case.

The attorney for Michael Roman, who filed the original motion to disqualify Willis, also expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and said they will continue to fight. However, she did not say they would file an appeal.

The ruling did not include an automatic certificate of review, meaning that defense lawyers would need to request a certificate of immediate review from Judge McAfee to appeal the decision before trial.

The Court of Appeals will then need to decide whether to hear the appeal. If it chooses not to, the case will return to McAfee and proceed toward trial.

If the Court of Appeals does accept the appeal, it could be several months before reaching a decision. Subsequently, the losing party would have the option to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court, further delaying the Georgia election interference case from going to trial.

It seems unlikely that Willis will appeal the decision. Many people, both Democrats and Republicans, believe that Willis was fortunate to avoid disqualification.

Regardless, it's difficult to imagine that this situation won't affect the outcome of the case. It will likely be challenging to find potential jurors who are unaware of the controversy surrounding the case.

Possibility of a gag order

Judge McAfee suggested the possibility of a gag order in his ruling on Friday in response to Willis' speech at a historic Black church in January. McAfee deemed her speech "illegally improper." During her speech, Willis defended Wade and suggested that he was being targeted because he was a "Black man."

Additionally, although Willis was not disqualified, some view it as a partial victory for the former president, who has employed various tactics to delay his four criminal trials. Moreover, Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six charges, including three against Trump, earlier this week.

Other problems for Willis

The problems aren't over for Willis, however.

She is still under investigation by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary. Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent Willis a letter on March 14 demanding she submit documents that were requested in a subpoena she was served with a couple of months ago. The committee is looking into the possible misuse of federal funds during the investigation into possible interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Willis was given a deadline of March 28 to comply with demands or the committee may hold her in contempt of Congress.

Additionally, Gov. Kemp signed legislation related to the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission earlier this week. The purpose of the commission is to discipline and remove prosecutors from cases in Georgia. It's possible they will begin an investigation into Willis. However, Republicans have denied the measure is directly aimed at Willis.

Upcoming election

In the meantime, both Judge McAfee and Willis are facing challengers in the upcoming election. If there are further substantial delays, neither of them may be involved in the case in the future.