Fani Willis reaction: Politicians, lawyers and others react to judge's ruling

article

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee issued a ruling on Friday morning on the motions to prevent Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team from prosecuting the Georgia election interference case. The judge ruled that either Willis or Wade must removed themselves from the case in order for it to continue. Since the ruling, reaction has poured in.

Statement from Steve Sadow, lead defense counsel for former President Donald Trump:

"While respecting the Court’s decision, we believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis’ extrajudicial MLK "church speech," where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism. We will use all legal options available as we continue to fight to end this case, which should never have been brought in the first place."

Defendant Robert Cheeley sent the following statement through his attorney:

The Court correctly found that an appearance of impropriety and a pall exists over this case requiring the recusal of either the District Attorney or Mr. Wade. We believe the finding of impropriety requires the disqualification of the entire prosecution team and are assessing next steps.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to express her displeasure:

Norm Eisen, former special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, sent the following statement:

"Judge McAfee has continued his run of Solomonic decisions by declining to force Fulton County DA Fani Willis off the case. There simply are no grounds to do that under GA law or the evidence presented. But at the same time, he’s recognized that her relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade is an ongoing distraction and that Wade must go or Willis and her whole office are removed. Mr. Wade has an outstanding record as an attorney, including a series of successes in this case before the controversy emerged.



"I was among the first to say that he should step away and now that is even more clear. I’m confident that he will do so, so that the DA may remain and this case can get to trial as quickly as possible this summer. It’s time to turn the page on this distraction and get back to what this case is really about—the mountain of evidence against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators concerning one of the most serious alleged criminal conspiracies in American history. We all heard the tape of Mr. Trump demanding that Georgia SoS Brad Raffensberger just "find 11,780 votes" that did not exist. That allegation remains at the heart of the RICO charge here, and that must get in front of a jury as soon as possible."

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) also posted a statement on X:

Former New York City police commissioner and author Bernard B. Kerik had this to say:

Political activist Amy Kremer also disagrees with the decision: