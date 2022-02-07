Georgia troopers arrest suspect in Spalding County hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

article

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly Saturday night hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

The Georgia State Patrol took Benjamin Tyshawn Akins into custody. He faces DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular homicide.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office believes Atkins was the driver just before midnight on Feb. 5 on Vineyard Road.

Georgia State troopers responded and According to investigators, the biker was possibly struck by a silver Toyota.

The bicyclist was found dead at the scene.

