Spalding County deputies investigate deadly hit-and-run

A man riding a bike was hit and killed late Saturday night, the Spalding County Sheriff' Office confirmed.

Deputies went to the 300 block of Vineyard Road just before midnight and found a male deceased at the scene.

Troopers with the Griffin Post of the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the scene.

According to investigators, the biker was possibly struck by a silver Toyota. The vehicle in question would have visible damage to the front passenger side, the bumper, and possibly a broken headlight.

Anyone with information should contact the State Patrol at 770-229-3410 or the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.

