Georgia tenants demand rent control to fix housing affordability crisis

The Brief Protesters gathered at the State Capitol to demand an end to unregulated rent hikes in Georgia. State lawmakers are discussing rent control for the first time this week. Corporate landlords continue to dominate Atlanta’s rental market.



Renters and housing advocates gathered across from the steps of the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, calling for change as rent prices soar.

Georgia is one of 33 states that prohibit local governments from capping rent increases. Federal data shows rent rising quicker here than in most other places.

What we know:

Seven major corporations own more than 50,000 rental homes across metro Atlanta, according to a study from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

However, current state law prevents local governments from regulating how and when landlords raise rents.

The House Governmental Affairs Committee met on Tuesday to discuss changing this policy for the first time.

A similar Democratic proposal last session failed to gain any traction.

What they're saying:

At the rally, tenants said for them, the stakes couldn't be higher.

"I have to make a choice between getting groceries or paying my rent off one paycheck. It’s all it takes for most of us," said Elexis Bernavil, a rent control advocate.

"We’re being sold out. Simple as that," said Alma Lott, a Vine City resident. "When you bring in out-of-state developers like New York, California, these people don't live here, but they raise the price of rent."

By the numbers:

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, 97% of the seven largest corporate landlords’ portfolios consist of single-family homes. Zillow reports that the average rent across Georgia is $1,950. Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed rent rising faster in Georgia than in most other states.

What's next:

While some state Democrats have voiced support for rent control, it remains uncertain if or when the bill will get another hearing. So far, no state Republican lawmakers have publicly declared their support for the bill.

But advocates stress the issue goes beyond party lines.

"This is nonpartisan. It's a humanity issue," said Alison Johnson, executive director of the Housing Justice League.