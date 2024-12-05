7 corporations own more than 50K metro Atlanta rental homes, analysis finds

article

A new study finds seven corporations own more than 51,000 single-family rental homes in metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Regional Commission studied the trend across 21 counties around the metro area using the real-time real estate analytics tool Parci Labs.

According to the data, the seven corporations own 51,252 single-family homes, which accounts for more than 97% of their collective statewide portfolio.

The seven companies are:

AMH

Tricon

Invitation Homes

Home Partners of America

Progress Residential

FirstKey Homes

Amherst

The ARC found that the greatest concentration of investor-owned housing stock could be found in Paulding, Douglas, Henry, and Gwinnett counties.

While Henry County had the highest concentration of units in the region at 7.4%, Gwinnett County's total number of single-family units is more than twice Henry's number at 9,680.

Hall, Dawson, and Spalding counties had the lowest percentage.

You can find out more on ARC's website.