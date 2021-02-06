Georgia teenager arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riots, FBI says

article

A Georgia teenager has been arrested on charges connected to the January riots at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI Atlanta confirmed.

According to the FBI, 18-year-old Bruno Cua of Milton, Georgia was arrested.

On February 5, the FBI published a new batch of photos hoping someone will recognize some of the suspects. The latest batch of photos shows people suspected of assaulting the media and destroying their equipment at the northeast corner of the Capitol at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Two other Georgians were arrested on January 15 in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., the FBI announced.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia said that 57-year-old Americus resident William McCall Calhoun and 58-year-old Michael Shane Dauntry both face charges in connection with the riot.

According to an affidavit filed by the FBI, Calhoun had been under investigation since November of 2020, when they received a tip that he was making threats on social media encouraging others to "storm Washington, D.C."

In one message in the affidavit, Calhoun allegedly posted that "we are going to kill every last communist who stands in Trump’s way."

What started as a congressional and democratic exercise in the peaceful transfer of power with a joint session of Congress counting certified Electoral College votes from the states, devolved into death, destruction and chaos when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, breaking windows, ransacking lawmakers’ offices and clashing with police on January 6.

Most Democrats, and many Republicans, put the blame squarely on Trump after hundreds of protesters bearing Trump flags and clothing broke into the Capitol on Wednesday and caused destruction and mass evacuations. The president had urged the supporters to protest as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed Biden’s win.

Five people died during the riots, including a Capitol Police officer.

