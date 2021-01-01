Georgia teen charged with murder after apartment shooting

article

Detectives have arrested a teenage suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning in a Gwinnett County apartment.

Officials say 22-year-old Duluth resident Adaph Aimable was found shot inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Satellite Boulevard around 9 a.m.

Police said Aimable suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, officials say they arrested 16-year-old Lilburn resident Leslie Garcia-Juarez on Thursday and said they believe the homicide was domestic-related.

Garcia-Juarez will be charged as an adult with both aggravated assault and felony murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

