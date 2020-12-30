Police identify man shot and killed inside Gwinnett County apartment

article

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County on Tuesday morning.

Adaph Aimable, 22, of Duluth, was found shot inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Satellite Boulevard around 9 a.m., the Gwinnett County Police Department reported.

Police said Aimable suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Gwinnett County police investigate the death of a man found shot inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Satellite Boulevard on Dec. 29, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators said a woman was visiting Aimable at the time. Detectives are still trying to figure out who the woman was and speak with her.

A motive is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

