Georgia Tech unveils new AI Makerspace Hub

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 10:27am EDT
Georgia Tech
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech has introduced a groundbreaking AI supercomputer hub, geared towards equipping students with the necessary skills for thriving in the realm of artificial intelligence. 

Known as the AI Makerspace, this initiative aims to democratize access to computing resources that are conventionally reserved for research purposes, thereby enriching the AI proficiency of Georgia Tech students and influencing the next wave of AI systems professionals.

Set to be fully operational by spring 2025, the AI Makerspace will offer both undergraduate and graduate students unrestricted access to cutting-edge technology. 

"Georgia Tech sees students as leaders, not just learners, and the AI Makerspace collaboration with Nvidia reflects this commitment. Thanks to Nvidia's advanced technology and expertise, students at all levels have a path to make significant contributions and establish themselves as AI leaders," Mayor Andre Dickens said. 