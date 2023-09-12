Georgia Tech, UGA make list of top 10 public universities in the country

article

Georgia has landed two of its universities on the list of the top 10 public universities in the nation.

Out of more than 500 college and state universities, the college research group Niche placed Georgia Tech third on its 2024 ranking list.

The University of Georgia placed ninth on the list - one spot up from last year.

"The latest Niche ranking solidifying the University of Georgia’s position as a top national public university is yet another testament to the incredible work happening across UGA," said President Jere W. Morehead. "Our continued strategic investments in faculty hiring and enhancements of the living and learning experience for our undergraduate students are clearly making a very positive impact."

The rankings on based on an analysis of academics, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Taking the top spot on the list this year was the University of California - Los Angeles followed by the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor.

Niche says the top private university and best college in America was Yale University.

You can see the full list here.