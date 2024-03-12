Georgia Tech student and artist combining art, computer science

article

A Georgia Tech student is using code and creativity to make her mark in the world.

Sarah Jiang is building towards a career in computer science and will be interning at Activision and Microsoft Xbox this summer, according to GT.

Jiang is also an artist who goes by the name Zwist.

She was one of 19 collaborators to design a custom, limited edition Air Force 1 shoe for Nike in 2021. She has also designed album covers for chart-topping artists, and created a mural in New York City.

Her work can be viewed online here.