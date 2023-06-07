6 people exposed to 'suspicious' substance on Georgia Tech campus

A half-dozen people were exposed to a unknown substance on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta firefighter around 3:20 p.m. rushed to the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building located near the corner of 10th and State streets. Once they arrived, firefighter say they located some sort of substance inside a package.

The building was evacuated, but six people were exposed to the substance.

After testing, officials determined it to be fentanyl.

The conditions of the six people who were exposed were not immediately known.

Georgia Tech’s website lists the Engineered Biosystems Building as a "200,000 square feet of technologically advanced laboratories for faculty, researchers, and students to pursue Georgia Tech’s growing research agenda in the biological sciences.’

"The research conducted in EBB helps distinguish Georgia Tech as a national leader in biomedicine and biotechnology," the descript reads.

The state-of-the-art facility is a "commitment to improving and saving lives by bringing new treatments, medical technologies, medications, and therapies to patients," the institute says.

