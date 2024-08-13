Georgia Tech's Green Goodbyes thrift store expanding

article

A Georgia Tech program giving second life to household items left behind by students moving out of their dorms is getting a new home.

The Green Goodbyes thrift store has given students a place to shop since 2021. The program offers all current students at the university the ability to shop for used items like appliances, pots and pans, clothing, and dishware.

The best part? Everything is free of charge since it is all collected as students move out.

"These items have so much life left, and through this program, we can help meet the needs of our students. Whether it’s international students, who can’t travel with these items, or students who may not be able to afford to buy everything brand new, this store is going to fill a need," said Julie Birchfield, director of Community Engagement.

While the original store was only a limited-time event, the new store will have a permanent, year-round home on the second floor of the Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech.

The program doesn't just help students who may not have the money to afford to buy the items normally, it also helps reduce waste.

"If not for the program, many of these items would’ve been left behind and thrown out during the move-out process. This is an excellent way to extend the useful life of household goods and clothing instead of them piling up in landfills," Birchfield said.

The store opened on Monday. Its hours for the beginning of the semester are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Starting Aug. 26, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The store is open to up to eight students at a time.

To learn more about the program and how to donate to the store, click here.