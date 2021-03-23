Georgia Tech delays start of spring practices after positive COVID-19 tests

article

Georgia Tech is pushing back the start of spring practices due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to begin practicing for the spring season on Tuesday, but officials say they are delaying "out of an abundance of caution."

In a statement, Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins said that they received word of a "small number of positive COVID-19 tests" within the program Tuesday morning.

"Knowing that this is always a possibility, we built extra days that we could potentially practice into our spring schedule, so we were prepared in case this situation arose and fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring," Collins said.

Athletics officials say the team is receiving direction from medical experts and will resume practicing whenever appropriate.

