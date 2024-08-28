Meet the 3 Paralympians representing Georgia in Paris

And they're off! The Paralympics are underway in Paris with some 4,400 athletes from around the world with an array of disabilities, permanent injuries and impairments.

They'll compete for 11 days across 22 sports for 549 medals to find out which country has the most grit.

Team USA boasts 225 athletes representing 38 states. Three of them are young women from the Peach State.

Here's what you should know about the leading ladies who have Georgia on their minds:

2024 Paris Paralympians from Georgia

Name: Bailey Moody

Age: 22

Hometown: Alpharetta

Event: Wheelchair Basketball

DID YOU KNOW? Bailey wears #43 on the court as a tribute to Philip Lutzenkirchen. He was a 23-year-old Auburn University football player who died in LaGrange during a drunk driving incident on June 29, 2014.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 21: U.S. Paralympian Bailey Moody poses for a photo at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paralympics Paris 2024 on August 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Name: McKenzie Coan

Age: 28

Hometown: Clarkesville

Event: Para Swimming

DID YOU KNOW? McKenzie was diagnosed with brittle bone disease, but she found solace in the water. Around the age of five, she started aquatic therapy and then joined her local swim team. Today, she visits children in the hospital and finds unique ways to make their stay a little brighter through her organization Kenzie Kares.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Para Swimmer McKenzie Coan poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Name: Gia Pergolini

Age: 20

Hometown: Atlanta

Event: Para Swimming

DID YOU KNOW? Gia is a well-rounded athlete! She grew up playing lacrosse, soccer and gymnastics. She's been swimming competitively since the age of five and has set multiple records, including the world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke S13 in the Tokyo Games.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 26: Gold medalist Gia Pergolini of Team United States celebrates at the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Backstroke - S13 on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

2024 Paralympics Competition Schedule

The Paralympic Games kick off on Wednesday with the opening ceremony and will end on September 8.

Here's when you can watch Bailey, McKenzie and Gia compete:

BAILEY MOODY

USA vs. Germany: 10 a.m. August 30

USA vs. Netherlands 12:15 p.m. August 31

USA vs. Japan 7:45 a.m. September 2

All games after preliminary rounds TBD

MCKENZIE COAN

Women's 400m Freestyle - S7: 3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. September 2

Women's 100m Freestyle - S7: 3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. September 4

Women's 50m Freestyle - S8: 3:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. September 5

Women's 50m Butterfly - S7: 3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. September 7

GIA PERGOLINI