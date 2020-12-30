Georgia State women’s basketball on pause

article

All Georgia State women’s basketball activities have been paused following two positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

The team’s Sun Belt Conference opening games with Coastal Carolina, which had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been postponed. No decisions have been made about rescheduling the games.

Team activities will be paused for at least seven days while those affected will remain in isolation.

