Family raising money for Georgia State Patrol trooper who needs new heart

A Georgia state trooper's family is raising money to support his medical bills as he waits for a new heart.

Blake Shiver is currently bed-bound at Piedmont Atlanta, where he's been for two weeks.

His family says the 49-year-old patrolman and Navy veteran is currently on the heart transplant list.

According to his sister-in-law, Shiver is the main breadwinner for his wife and twin 8-year-old boys.

On Monday, the family says Shiver received a heart catheter and balloon pump while doctors look for a matching heart.

A GoFundMe to support Shiver and his family has raised nearly $10,000 of its $20,000 goal.

You can learn more about the GoFundMe here.