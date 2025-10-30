New Birth Missionary Baptist Church steps in to help amid SNAP shutdown

The Brief New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host a Saturday food giveaway to feed 2,000 families affected by the SNAP pause. Pastor Jamal Bryant says the government shutdown is heavily impacting seniors and working families in DeKalb County. The church postponed a planned $1 million fundraiser, asking members to hold donations to prioritize community support.



As the federal government shutdown stretches on and millions prepare to lose SNAP benefits Nov. 1, one metro Atlanta church is stepping up to help families in need.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County is hosting a massive food giveaway Saturday, aiming to feed 2,000 families impacted by the suspension of food assistance programs.

What they're saying:

"If you pull up, we’re going to put two weeks’ worth of groceries in the trunk of your car. That will be able to sustain your family," said Pastor Jamal Bryant. "You don’t have to be a member. You don’t have to be a Democrat. You don’t have to be black, you don’t have to live in DeKalb, all you have to have is a need."

Bryant said the church’s responsibility extends beyond its walls, particularly as the shutdown hits home for many in the community.

"It’s overwhelming how the government shutdown is impacting our community, particularly in DeKalb County," Bryant said. "Many of our seniors don’t know how they’re going to afford medication. Many of our senior mothers don’t know how they’re going to provide food. Many struggling fathers are trying to provide."

Bryant said demand for food assistance has grown so much that people often arrive the night before distribution events to secure a spot.

"We open up 9 a.m. on Saturday and I shutter to tell you that people come 11 o’clock the night before and sleep in our parking lot," Bryant said.

Bryant said the church is continuing to collect canned goods each Sunday to keep helping families throughout the shutdown.

By the numbers:

The church, which recently held a fundraising campaign called "Giving Sunday," had planned to raise $1 million above its regular tithes and offerings. But Bryant said he asked members to hold back on donations this time.

"This past Sunday was our giving Sunday where we were slated to raise $1 million above our tithes and offerings," Bryant said. "I was convicted, with all of the people being furloughed, all of the people who had benefits, that this may not be the most prudent time to do it. I asked people to hold what they were going to give to the church."

What's next:

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church’s Stonecrest campus and will continue until supplies run out. Bryant said some families often arrive hours early to secure food.