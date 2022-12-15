Georgia sheriffs give back to community for Christmas

This is the time of year that many law enforcement agencies step up to support families in their communities, especially with gifts for children in need.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was out at 7 a.m. Thursday greeting children at the Griffin Walmart as part of the Santa Sheriff program. Thirty-seven children with the help of deputies and others in law enforcement here are given $300 to shop for Christmas.

Sheriff Darrell Dix says the kids don’t just buy toys, many will also buy clothing and groceries for their families.

This is Spalding County’s fifth year for Santa Sheriff and they say the need is even greater this year.

In Butts County, it is the 10th year for Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus.

Sheriff Gary Long says his assistant Amanda and daughter Lindsey have been shopping since before Thanksgiving. This is a unique program, in that they provide Christmas for every child in the house from newborn to 18-years-old.

Each child will get a big item on their list and there are some really big items this year. A MacBook Pro for a 17-year-old. There are multiple Xbox gaming systems, iPhones and other tablets. There are big screen TVs and bicycles.

The sheriff said one year a child asked for the heat in her mother’s car to be repaired so the family wouldn’t be cold on the way to school, something they made happen.

The program has grown from two families ten years to 40 families this year. That’s Christmas for more than 150 children in Butts County.

Once everything is bought and bagged up, a sheriff’s deputy will deliver the presents to family over the next couple of days.