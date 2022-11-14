Georgia Senate candidates urge voters to get to the polls for midterm runoff

In just over three weeks, Georgia voters will head back to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate-hopeful Herschel Walker.

Their goal now — getting voters energized going into the Dec. 6th runoff.

Both Warnock and Walker went back on the campaign trail—holding events Sunday.

"I need you to show up one more time … y’all ready to vote?" Warnock asked a group of supporters.

Georgia Republicans brought in big names like former Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to speak at to voters at a Walker campaign event in Peachtree City.

"I’m fighting for all of you because I read in my thing it said we the people," Walker said to a group of his supporters.

"You make a difference … if each of you get 10 votes out, we win," Scott told the crowd.

Warnock addressed a crowd of younger voters — college students attending school in the Atlanta University Center.

With just 23 days until the runoff, Warnock shared his concerns about the limited number of days to vote early saying that republicans may be at an advantage going into the election.

"They looked at our victory the last time in the runoff and sought to make it harder, but the people of Georgia pushed through those barriers in the general election, and I’m calling on them to do the same thing again," he told reporters.

Both campaigns, showing signs of worry about turnout overall as runoffs typically come with a drop-off in voter participation, urged supporters to show up at the polls.

The date for the runoff election is Tuesday, Dec. 6. If you weren’t registered before the deadline on Nov. 7, you won’t be able to vote.

Mail ballots can be requested now through Nov. 28 on the Georgia Secretary of State's website. The about 150,000 Georgians who voted by mail in the November election will automatically be mailed a ballot for the runoff.

Early in-person voting in most counties will begin on Nov. 28.

Warnock and Walker are expected to face each other online in the Atlanta Press Club Loundermilk-Young Debate Series on Nov. 21.