Georgia Senate approves bill inspired by senator's family health journey

The Georgia State Senate unanimously approved the "Giving the Gift of Life Act" Tuesday.

State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, sponsored the legislation after he donated a kidney to his son last summer.

"In August of 2020, my older son, Will, almost lost his life," Sen. Albers told his colleagues from the well.

Will Albers went into kidney failure at just 24 years old and began dialysis. After months of testing and waiting, Sen. Albers learned he was a match.

State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, is sponsoring legislation to help those in need of organ transplants after giving his eldest son Will his kidney last summer. (FOX 5)

The father and son walked into Emory University Hospital July 21, 2021, for life-saving transplant surgery.

"We're doing amazing. So, you don't know what you have until you lose it, but right now, I feel like a teenager again," said Will Albers. "It's amazing. From about an hour after I woke up from surgery I could just tell I had more energy."

What does the ‘Giving Gift of Life Act’ do?

The "Giving the Gift of Life Act" has three major components:

First, it prohibits insurance companies from changing or denying life insurance coverage to organ donors.

It also increases the state tax credit for living donors from a max of $10,000 to $25,000 to help them cover expenses.

Finally, the bill creates a brand-new state tax credit for Georgia companies to give their employees up to six weeks of paid time off if they donate or receive an organ.

"We are trying to break down any barriers, so someone will put themselves forward and say, 'I can help save a life,'" explained Sen. Albers.

Sen. Albers said the maximum cost of the tax credits to the state is estimated to be $1.7 million. He pointed out that the bill would save the state about $62 million because of the cost of care for those waiting for a kidney transplant.

What's next?

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

If passed, the insurance portion of the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2022. The tax credit changes would begin January 1, 2023.

The father and son team, however, said their work does not end in Georgia.

"This isn't just a Georgia problem. You know, it's and everywhere problem across all states. So, although we'll celebrate and go to dinner once we get the governor's signature in Georgia, it's a small victory, but it's not one until it's passed everywhere," said Will Albers.

