Georgia senator who donated kidney to son crafting legislation to support living organ donors

Georgia Sen. John Albers. R-Roswell, said he received the best news he could hear from a doctor after his son Will's kidneys had failed in his mid-20s: "You're a match."

In July, Albers donated one of his kidneys to Will, which saved his life. Will Albers no longer requires dialysis, just medication, a few months after surgery. His father says he's able to live his life like a healthy 26-year-old.

"He can be a normal 26-year-old man," Alber said.

Albers is trying to make it easier for people to make life-saving organ donations, as he did. Albers is working on the "Giving the Gift of Life Act," which contains several measures to benefit living organ donors.

"We're going to save tens of thousands of people's lives," Albers said.

One measure would provide protection for living donors from insurance companies trying to deny or cancel life insurance coverage after donating one of their kidneys or part of their liver.

"There is no impact on your livelihood at all, so we want to make sure that doesn't happen," Albers said.

The second part of the bill provides incentives for organ donors by increasing their tax credit exemption.

Another piece of the bill would provide a tax credit to employers who provide time off for employees who donate organs. Donors can take up to six weeks off without quitting their jobs or using their paid time off.

"My goal is to have the transplant list down to zero," Albers said.

