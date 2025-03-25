Georgia Senate approves bill to ban cell phones in elementary, middle schools

The Brief The Georgia Senate passed a bill banning cell phones at public elementary and middle schools, effective July 2026 if signed into law. The "Distraction-Free Education Act" aims to eliminate cell phone use by students in grades K-8 during school hours. Lawmakers, including Sen. Randy Robertson and Sen. Jason Esteves, expressed strong support, citing improved student performance and reduced disciplinary issues in districts with existing bans.



The Georgia Senate passed a bill Tuesday banning cell phones at all public elementary and middle schools.

Marietta City School District, DeKalb County School District, and Atlanta Public Schools already require students to secure their phones in lockers or pouches during the school day.

The "Distraction-Free Education Act" would ban the use of cell phones by Georgia public school students in grades K-8 during the school day.

What they're saying:

Sen. Randy Robertson (R-Cataula) called cell phones "a serious cancer in our classroom." Democratic and Republican senators expressed overwhelming support for HB340. It passed by a near-unanimous vote.

Sen. Jason Esteves (D-Atlanta) remarked that local school districts with cell phone bans "have seen remarkable success. They've reported higher grades for students, fewer disciplinary issues, and more engaged students."

What's next:

The bill now heads to Gov. Kemp's desk. If he signs the bill into law, it will take effect in July 2026.

