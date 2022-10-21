Georgia sees record early voting turn out ahead of Midterm Election

A steady stream of people made their way to the College Park Library on Main Street to cast their ballot Friday afternoon.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, as of this morning, just under 520,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting.

There was another day of record-breaking turnout on day four with over 122,000 ballots cast on Thursday.

"It has been fantastic to see, among Georgians, record early voting turnout every single day this week," Republican National Committee Georgia Spokesperson Garrison Douglas said.

Georgia is now a key battleground state and there is great national interest in the state's gubernatorial and senate races.

"For the past couple of cycles, Georgians have seen how powerful their voices are. They saw how powerful they were in 2018 and how close we got in 2020 we came out in record numbers," Democratic Party of Georgia spokesperson Chrystian Woods noted.

Both races have attracted some big names, joining the Republican and Democratic candidates on the campaign trail in recent days.

Just a few weeks out from Election Day, both parties have upped their ground game as they work to drive supporters to the polls.

"We are super excited about the ground game we have going on," Douglas said. "Right now, mobilizing our voters both at the door and by phone to get to the polls."

Douglas and Woods said their respective parties have several campaign events planned this weekend as momentum builds heading to Election Day.

"We are not taking anything for granted. We are going all across the state to every single corner. We are running a robust field operation. We are knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending text messages, going to barbershops. We are any and everywhere voters are," said Woods.