Georgia sees 3rd highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Thursday saw the third-highest single-day increase of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the GDPH reports a total of 156,588 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, a 24-hour increase of 4,286. The state's data shows the highest increase remains on July 18 with 4,689 and the second-highest on July 10 with 4,484.

Fulton and Gwinnett counties continue to see the most confirmed cases with each exceeding 14,000, the state reports. DeKalb County, which implemented a new mask ordinance on Tuesday, remains the third-highest with just over 10,000 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

The GDPH added 20,094 more tests to its data set on Thursday bringing the total to 1,336,938 since the start of the outbreak. The state reports that just over 10% of all tests have returned a positive result.

Total deaths as of Thursday were reported at 3,360, an increase of 25 overnight. This is down from the spike seen earlier in the week that saw the fourth-highest single-day increase in deaths on Wednesday at 81.

Hospitalizations were down by 22 from overnight bringing the total hospital beds being used across the state to 3,157. Gwinnett, Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett have seen the highest hospitalizations from the coronavirus with more than 1,100 each.

