Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon.

Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal for high schools at 1 p.m., elementary schools at 2 p.m., and middle schools at 3:30 p.m. Sports and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

FOX 5 Atlanta is monitoring other school districts for closures.

Storms are expected to reach metro Atlanta by about 2 p.m. The cells could bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Areas of the state are under a Tornado Watch.

