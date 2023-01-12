Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 11:03 AM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon.

Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal for high schools at 1 p.m., elementary schools at 2 p.m., and middle schools at 3:30 p.m. Sports and extracurricular activities are also canceled. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is monitoring other school districts for closures.

Storms are expected to reach metro Atlanta by about 2 p.m. The cells could bring heavy rain and strong winds. 

Areas of the state are under a Tornado Watch.

