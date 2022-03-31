Georgia school districts extend salary bonuses to more employees

After Gov. Brian Kemp announced in March the state's budget will include a $2,000 bonus to specific groups of full-time and part-time school employees, some Georgia school districts are extending the bonuses to more employees.

Gwinnett County Public Schools on Thursday became the latest district to announce the one-time salary supplement for all permanent full-time and part-time employees. Benefit-eligible employees who were active as of March 16 will receive $2,000 in their paycheck at the end of April. Retirees who work part-time get $980.

"I applaud the state’s recognition of the outstanding work that is taking place throughout our school district," Watts said in a statement. "In particular, I am grateful for the state’s recognition of our teachers and the many other professionals who work, day in and day out, to support teaching and learning. Our district appreciates this gesture from the state and felt it appropriate to extend this ‘thank you’ to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication to each and every one of our students."

Clayton County Public Schools announced similar bonus to all active employees, including part-timers and substitutes who have worked a minimum of 90 days and been active since Feb. 21.

"The incentive supplement is the leadership’s way of expressing appreciation for our employees’ dedication and sacrifice in support of the school district during what has been a difficult school year," CCPS Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley said. "I join with the Board of Education members in believing that these supplements will serve as a means of retaining dedicated administrators, educators, support personnel, maintenance staff, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and others who make educating our students possible."

