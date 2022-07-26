Georgia reports first case of monkeypox in adult woman

article

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the state's first positive case of monkeypox in a woman.

A DPH spokesperson said Tuesday's confirmed case numbers include one adult woman who reported having close personal contact with a man previously diagnosed with monkeypox. There are about a dozen monkeypox case reported in women in the U.S., the health department said.

The majority of cases are found in men.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,846 cases on Tuesday in the U.S. There have been 268 cases reported in Georgia since June.

Clinics are having to turn people seeking a vaccine away over limited resources.

As county health officials receive vaccines, they expect to open appointments.

Currently, the vaccine is only available to patients community officials have deemed most at-risk for the virus.

While monkeypox is not specifically a sexually-transmitted infection, health officials say most cases have been found in men who have sex with men and have had sex with multiple partners in a two-week period.