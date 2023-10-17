Georgia ranked worst state for health care, study finds

article

A new study says Georgians have some of the most challenges accessing much-needed health care in the country.

The study, which was done by Forbes, ranks the Peach State as the worst state for health care with a 100 out of 100 score.

According to the researchers, Georgia ranks third-worst in health care costs and has the third-highest rate of residents who lack health insurance coverage.

The study found that more than 15% of Georgians have chosen not to see a doctor in the past year due to cost.

Georgia also unfortunately ranks high on deaths due to kidney disease (over 18 deaths per 100,000 residents) and strokes (more than 44 deaths per 100,000).

Following Georgia on the list is Alabama, North Carolina, and Mississippi with South Carolina rounding out the bottom five.

The report says Minnesota takes the top spot with the best health care in the country.

You can find the full list here.