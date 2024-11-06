Georgia Powerball winners claim October jackpot

Georgia's newest multi-millionaires wasted no time claiming their record-breaking prize.

The Georgia Lottery Corporation announced that the winners of the $478 million Powerball jackpot from the Oct. 23 drawing opted for the cash payout, which will provide them with just over $230 million before taxes.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Quick Mart on Buford Dam Road in Buford. For selling the winning ticket, the Quick Mart owner will also receive a $50,000 bonus.

This win marks the largest payout in Georgia Lottery history.