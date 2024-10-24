Powerball jackpot: Winning lottery ticket sold in Georgia

article

Someone in Georgia is waking up with a very lucky Powerball ticket.

The Georgia Lottery reports that one Powerball player in the Peach State matched all five numbers and the Power Play to win an estimated $478 million prize on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 and red Powerball 20.

If claimed, the person can either take home the $478 million paid out over the next 29 years or a one-time lump sum estimated to be around $230 million.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Buford. Officials have not shared the exact store where the ticket was sold.

The New York Post reports that this is the first Georgia winner of the top prize in nearly a decade.